Orangeburg woman says teen neighbors stole her car at gunpoint

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A woman claims three neighborhood teens – one armed with a gun – stole her Toyota Corolla in her driveway, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The incident occurred on Harmon Street in Orangeburg around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The woman reported that three neighborhood teens approached her from the wooded area across the street from her home.

Once in her driveway, the tallest of the three asked her for a cigarette, she said.

She told the teens she doesn’t smoke.

The oldest of the teens asked her for a glass of water, she said.

The woman told them that she wasn’t going into her house.

She claims the youngest of the teens “snatched her keys out of her hands” and the tallest teen “pulled a semi-automatic black pistol out of his waistband,” striking her adult son in the head with it, the report states.

The gunman then pointed the weapon at her, she said. One of the teens yelled, “Shoot! Shoot!”

The teens jumped into her Corolla and sped away, the report states.

Inside of the car were the woman’s work boots, purse, cellphone, bank cards and driver’s license.

A concerned citizen flagged down a deputy on Harmon Street, reporting that the Corolla was located behind the old “Club Kappa” on Sunrise Lane.

Deputies found the Corolla at that location.

The woman’s personal belongings remain missing. The value of the Corolla and its contents are valued at $20,452.

In other reports:

• Someone stole $3,700 from a Darby Street man in Orangeburg in the early morning hours on Friday, according to an incident report.

The man was sleeping when a female acquaintance knocked on his door, he said. She asked to enter his home for some unknown reason.

When he let her in, a male stranger wearing all black, including a ski mask, entered behind her.

During the altercation, the woman and male allegedly took $3,700 the man had in his home.

The man said he began to fight the stranger, ultimately chasing him with a baseball bat through his yard.

The man claims the stranger also threw a cinder block at his 2008 beige PT Cruiser.

• Someone broke into the Dollar General, located at 1125 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg, on Saturday.

Deputies responded to an alarm call at the store at 3:09 a.m. They found two sections of glass were missing from the front doors.

An employee reported cigarettes and candy were stolen.

The burglars were in store for one minute, according to the surveillance video.

• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2012 Toyota Tundra.

The Tundra was parked at Tru by Hilton, located at 739 Citadel Drive, in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Sunday. The value of the catalytic converter is $500.

• A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup parked at the Holiday Inn Express, located at 118 Sleep Inn Drive, in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Monday. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

• A man reported that someone shot and killed his hog, which he kept in a pen.

The incident occurred on Monday at a Harvard Lane residence in Santee.

• Someone stole a 2022 gray Nissan Pathfinder from Nissan of Orangeburg, located at 2827 Saint Matthews Road, in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Monday after the completion of an inventory audit.

According to the incident report, the Pathfinder’s GPS said its location is now Charlotte, N.C.

The value of the Pathfinder is $39,000.

• Someone stole $7,900 from the home of a Hodson Drive man. He discovered and reported the theft on Monday.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A public safety officer and the city’s animal control officer removed a medium-length brown rat snake from the bedroom of an Elmwood Street home on Monday morning.

A woman called officers when she “woke up and saw a long brown snake at the top of her bed” and the snake hid underneath it, the report states.

The officers located the snake between boxes near the headboard, the report states.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.