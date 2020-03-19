Orangeburg woman says roommate hit her with frying pan

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Maedrine Street woman reported Thursday that her roommate struck her in the face with a frying pan, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman said that she and her roommate got into a verbal dispute about their sleeping arrangement at around 3:30 a.m.

The roommate allegedly became irate and initiated physical contact by striking the woman in her face with a frying pan.

The woman claimed the roommate then went outside with a kitchen knife to vandalize her vehicle.

Deputies noticed an injury to the woman’s forehead, but she declined medical attention.

She also told deputies she didn’t want her roommate to get into any trouble, but just wanted her to leave the property.

A deputy escorted the roommate to another location to avoid further confrontation.

