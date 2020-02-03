Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg woman was shot in the neck and hand early Sunday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The Sonic Drive woman reported that she and her sister were lying in a bed at about 1:30 a.m. when her husband came home intoxicated, stormed into the bedroom and began to argue.
The husband demanded to know where she and her sister had been all day, the woman said. She said she’d been home.
The man became “extremely irate and began screaming and yelling,” the incident report claims.
The woman alleges her husband pulled out a revolver and shot her in the neck.
She put her arms up to defend herself and her husband allegedly fired again. A bullet went through her left palm.
The woman’s sister began to scream and tried to defend her, the report states.
The woman’s husband allegedly fired again, grazing the sister on her left thumb.
The husband took a step back from the bed, pointed the revolver at both women and attempted to pull the trigger three to four more times, but no more bullets were in the cylinder, the report claims.
The husband took off in a silver 2014 Chrysler 200, the report states.
Orangeburg County EMS transported both women to the Regional Medical Center.
The wife underwent surgery for the bullet wound to her neck. Her prognosis is good, according to the incident report.
An arrest hasn’t yet been announced.
In unrelated incidents:
• A woman called deputies to Felderville Road at 9:48 p.m. Saturday after she heard five gunshots.
Deputies located five shell casings and one live round in the roadway. They collected them as evidence.
• A clerk at the HotSpot gas station on Old Number Six Highway in Eutawville reported that a male customer refused to show his identification when he attempted to purchase cigarettes.
The man allegedly said he’d shoot the clerk in the face if he saw him in the streets, the report states.
The man then left the store with a female.
