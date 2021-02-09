Orangeburg woman says husband shot door

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Goff Avenue woman reported that her husband shot through a door as she was sitting next to it, according to an incident report.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The woman claimed her husband consumed alcohol and an argument ensued between the two of them.

The husband allegedly retrieved a shotgun from the bedroom, returned to the kitchen and pointed it at her.

Her 14-year-old son pleaded with him to calm down, the report said.

The woman alleged her husband then fired the shotgun through the front door, leaving a baseball-sized hole and shattering the glass on the storm door.

The woman said, “So you’re going to kill me in front of my son.”

The woman said she attempted to get the shotgun away from her husband, but claims he pushed her to the ground.

He allegedly told her, “You might as well come outside because you know what’s about to happen.”

He went out the front door and she exited the backdoor and called 911, the report said.