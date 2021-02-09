Orangeburg woman says husband shot door

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Goff Avenue woman reported that her husband shot through a door as she was sitting next to it, according to an incident report.
The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
The woman claimed her husband consumed alcohol and an argument ensued between the two of them.
The husband allegedly retrieved a shotgun from the bedroom, returned to the kitchen and pointed it at her.
Her 14-year-old son pleaded with him to calm down, the report said.
The woman alleged her husband then fired the shotgun through the front door, leaving a baseball-sized hole and shattering the glass on the storm door.
The woman said, “So you’re going to kill me in front of my son.”
The woman said she attempted to get the shotgun away from her husband, but claims he pushed her to the ground.
He allegedly told her, “You might as well come outside because you know what’s about to happen.”
He went out the front door and she exited the backdoor and called 911, the report said.
Deputies recovered a red shotgun shell from the kitchen floor.
No one was physically injured during the incident.
In unrelated reports:
• An Orangeburg man is accused of possessing a stolen green Ford Mustang.
Roan Skye Obryant, 20, of 223 Rowe Street, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Deputies found him in the parking lot of Lowe’s, located at 2896 North Road, on Friday morning.
He was allegedly painting the vehicle black when deputies arrived.
The report states Obryant wasn’t able to provide deputies with identification when they asked for it. Also, the Mustang’s plates did not match the vehicle.
The vehicle was reported stolen out of Raleigh, North Carolina. It is valued at $3,500.
Orangeburg County Magistrate Don West set Obryant’s bond at $5,000 cash or surety on Saturday.
If Obryant is convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.
• The Church of Philadelphia on Coleman Avenue was burglarized. Cleaning supplies, a Roland keyboard and a Cavafield keyboard were stolen.
The value of the stolen items is $1,225. The theft was discovered Saturday.
• Someone stole the following items from a Rastville Road home in Cordova on Friday: two 14-karat gold necklaces with a letter “D” attached, four 14-karat Cuban link necklaces, a National Guard military ring and five pairs of Jordan sneakers. The value of the stolen items is $8,100.
• Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2007 Ford van belonging to Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Holly Hill.
The van was parked at a Dalehurst Drive residence when the theft took place Saturday.
The van’s other catalytic converter was half-cut, but not removed.
The combined value of the catalytic converter and damage is $800.
• Someone cut and removed a catalytic converter from a 2000 Honda Accord parked at an Antioch Road home in Santee on Sunday.
The value of the catalytic converter is $200.
• Someone stole a 2014 blue Chevrolet Cruze that was parked at the Family Dollar, at 2755 Old Edisto Drive, in Orangeburg on Sunday.
A woman reported that she drove her boyfriend’s mother’s car to the store and left the engine running while she was inside, according to an incident report.
When she returned, the vehicle was missing.
It is valued at $15,000.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
The driver of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz was taken into custody after her vehicle became stuck on the railroad tracks at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Russell Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday.
She doesn’t face any charges for the traffic mishap, but she had outstanding warrants out of Richland County. She was transported to the Orangeburg County Detention Center and later picked up by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
A wrecker towed her vehicle to an impound lot.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.