Orangeburg woman’s vehicle stolen at gunpoint

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg woman’s vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on Monday morning, according to an incident report.

The woman arrived at an Ellis Avenue home at 7:20 a.m.

When she exited her vehicle, a man in a hoodie approached and said, “Don't make a f - - - ing sound. Gimme your keys and your pocketbook or I'll blow your f - - - ing head off,” the report said.

The gunman took her keys and got into her gray GMC Arcadia. He left on Spring Road, driving toward Eutaw Street.

The woman needed medical attention due to the emotional and physical distress of the incident, the report said.

The vehicle was eventually located in Calhoun County near Cameron, according to the report.

Officials believe the incident was random.

Anyone with information on the incident should call ODPS at 803-534-2812.

In a separate incident, an Orangeburg woman claims she was struck in the lip with a knife during an altercation on Monday evening.

Officers were dispatched to an Ellis Avenue residence around 7 p.m. in reference to an assault, according to an incident report.

The woman claims her cousin was wearing the woman’s necklace. The woman tried to retrieve the necklace.

The cousin threw the necklace at the woman, leading the woman to walk away, the report said.

The woman alleges her cousin followed her and then threw the knife at her.

The woman suffered a puncture wound in the area between her left nostril and upper lip, according to the report.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

A Springfield woman says someone opened up several accounts without her knowledge, causing her credit score to drop in the process.

She began to receive letters and phone calls in June that said she opened accounts for Fingerhut, Rooms To Go and Montgomery Ward.

The woman told the companies that she had not opened those accounts. They are in the process of closing the accounts.

The woman said her credit score has dropped from the 700s to the 500s since the accounts were opened, according to the report.

In a separate incident, a man reported his burgundy 2006 Dodge Magnum was stolen from a Lands End residence.

The man said he left his vehicle at a friend's residence sometime in May. He was informed in July that his vehicle was no longer in the yard, the report states.

A witness said the vehicle was towed away.

The value of the vehicle is $2,200.