Orangeburg woman’s home shot multiple times

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
An Orangeburg woman woke up to the sound of gunfire early Tuesday morning at her Nimmons Road residence.
Shortly after midnight, the woman heard “loud pops, bangs and the sound of gunfire,” according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman fell to the floor and waited there until the sound stopped. She then called 911 for help.
The woman was not hit by any of the bullets, according to the report.
Multiple bullet holes were found in the residence close to the front door as well as inside the residence.
Shell casings were also found in the roadway outside the residence, according to the report.
In separate incidents:
• An Orangeburg business reported that catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles Monday.
Beard Auto Sales, located on Five Chop Road, reported that the parts were stolen from a 2011 Honda Pilot and from a 2010 Nissan Armada.
The estimated total cost of the converters is about $500.
• An Orangeburg woman claims a man pulled out a gun and damaged her vehicle when she told him to remove his belongings from her residence, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman texted the man at 1 a.m. Monday, telling him to pick up his property.
The man allegedly threatened to bring his current girlfriend to the residence to fight the victim.
The woman told her mother the man was coming over, prompting her mother to also go to the house, the report said.
The woman was in her vehicle when the man arrived. She said he beat on her vehicle's window, stating he was going to
“beat her a _ _.”
The man then allegedly tried to get at the woman’s mother, but was prevented from doing so by his new girlfriend.
The woman drove away from the residence with the man running behind her vehicle on foot, the report states.
The woman claimed the man later presented a gun and used it to break the windshield of her vehicle at a different location. She also alleged he left the scene but returned and further damaged her vehicle.
The estimated cost of the damage to the vehicle was $3,000.
