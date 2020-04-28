Orangeburg woman’s home shot multiple times

The woman texted the man at 1 a.m. Monday, telling him to pick up his property.

The man allegedly threatened to bring his current girlfriend to the residence to fight the victim.

The woman told her mother the man was coming over, prompting her mother to also go to the house, the report said.

The woman was in her vehicle when the man arrived. She said he beat on her vehicle's window, stating he was going to

“beat her a _ _.”

The man then allegedly tried to get at the woman’s mother, but was prevented from doing so by his new girlfriend.

The woman drove away from the residence with the man running behind her vehicle on foot, the report states.

The woman claimed the man later presented a gun and used it to break the windshield of her vehicle at a different location. She also alleged he left the scene but returned and further damaged her vehicle.

The estimated cost of the damage to the vehicle was $3,000.

