Orangeburg woman’s car stolen

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Crossing Circle woman reported that someone stole her grey Honda Accord on Thursday morning, according to a police incident report.

At 7:15 a.m., the woman noticed that her vehicle was not parked outside of her apartment. She last saw it two hours earlier when someone picked up her son for football practice.

She reported that her keys were missing and that she may have left them inside of her vehicle after retrieving some items from it the night before.

She thinks her vehicle may have also been unlocked, the report said.

The value of her vehicle is $3,000.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 55-inch television was stolen from a Training Road home in Eutawville. The theft was reported Thursday.

The value of the television is $1,000.

In a separate incident, someone stole a television and generator from a Lullwater Road home in Eutawville on Thursday.

The value of the black and yellow gas-powered generator and 32-inch black Samsung flat-screen television is $925.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

