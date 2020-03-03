Orangeburg woman’s car stolen outside restaurant, involved in collision

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg woman’s car was stolen while she was picking up an order inside the IHOP on North Road, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. The car was later involved in a collision.

The woman left her 2015 white Toyota Camry running idle in the parking lot of IHOP just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

She left her vehicle’s engine running because it was cold outside, the report said.

Two unknown males got into her vehicle and fled down North Road toward Walmart.

Two witnesses inside of the restaurant saw two more males “run down North Road and get picked up by the vehicle at Walmart,” the woman said.

As deputies spoke with the woman, a dispatcher reported the vehicle had just been in a collision on Shillings Bridge Road at Neeses Highway and then fled the scene.

A deputy reviewed the video surveillance at the nearby Citgo gas station.