Orangeburg woman’s car stolen outside restaurant, involved in collision

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg woman’s car was stolen while she was picking up an order inside the IHOP on North Road, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. The car was later involved in a collision.
The woman left her 2015 white Toyota Camry running idle in the parking lot of IHOP just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
She left her vehicle’s engine running because it was cold outside, the report said.
Two unknown males got into her vehicle and fled down North Road toward Walmart.
Two witnesses inside of the restaurant saw two more males “run down North Road and get picked up by the vehicle at Walmart,” the woman said.
As deputies spoke with the woman, a dispatcher reported the vehicle had just been in a collision on Shillings Bridge Road at Neeses Highway and then fled the scene.
A deputy reviewed the video surveillance at the nearby Citgo gas station.
“In the video, you see the victim’s vehicle come to the stop light and make a left-hand turn in front of another vehicle that was going straight. The vehicles did collide head on, before the victim’s vehicle made a U-turn and fled back down Shillings Bridge Road toward North Road. The victim’s vehicle was trying to turn on to U.S. Highway 4 back towards Orangeburg,” the deputy wrote in the report.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker said on Tuesday that officers recovered the vehicle and charged a 16-year-old, a 13-year-old and two 15-year-olds with grand larceny valued over $10,000. Another 15-year-old is facing the charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.
In other reports:
• A Parkwood Avenue woman reported Friday afternoon that items were stolen from her North home.
She reported that someone stole a .45-caliber Hi-Point handgun, cash and jewelry after they pried open the front door to the residence.
The total value of the stolen items is $2,950.
• An Orangeburg man reported Sunday evening that he lost his wallet on Rowesville Road.
He told deputies that his wallet containing $600 fell out of his pocket.
• A Madison Street man reported Sunday morning that someone stole an Apple iPhone 7 and an Apple iPhone XR from a backpack in his vehicle in Orangeburg.
The phones are valued at $1,300.
• A man reported Sunday morning that someone broke the passenger side window of his 2019 silver Toyota Tacoma on McMichael Street in Orangeburg.
The thief stole a .380-calibert Hi-Point pistol from the glovebox.
The value of the firearm is $200.
• A Bowman man reported Monday morning that someone stole his .410-caliber Harrington & Richardson single-barrel shotgun which he’d left unsecured on his ATV the day before.
He told deputies his ATV became stuck in the mud in a field and he decided to retrieve the gun the next day.
When he went to retrieve the gun, it was missing.
The shotgun is valued at $125.
