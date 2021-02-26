Orangeburg woman’s belongings missing

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A resident of Dogwood Crossing apartments, on Folly Road, reported on Thursday that her belongings were taken while she was away for several weeks, according to a police incident report.

The woman told officers she didn’t abandon her apartment, but went to stay with her mother for several weeks beginning on Jan. 1.

When she returned on Feb. 22, she discovered someone had entered her apartment and taken the items.

She claims she was behind on rent, but had worked it out with apartment management, the report said.

The value of the items is $16,000.

