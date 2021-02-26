 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg woman’s belongings missing
0 comments
editor's pick

Orangeburg woman’s belongings missing

{{featured_button_text}}
ODPS illustration

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

 COURTESY GOOGLE

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A resident of Dogwood Crossing apartments, on Folly Road, reported on Thursday that her belongings were taken while she was away for several weeks, according to a police incident report.

The woman told officers she didn’t abandon her apartment, but went to stay with her mother for several weeks beginning on Jan. 1.

When she returned on Feb. 22, she discovered someone had entered her apartment and taken the items.

She claims she was behind on rent, but had worked it out with apartment management, the report said.

The value of the items is $16,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

On Texas visit, Biden warns Iran 'to be careful'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News