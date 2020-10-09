Orangeburg woman’s apartment burglarized, mother threatened

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
An Orangeburg woman's apartment was broken into Thursday evening.
The woman left her Colleton Street apartment around 7 p.m. She returned about three hours later to find her front door kicked in, according to a police incident report.
She also noticed a man walking toward a black four-door Honda Accord with one her big televisions.
Two Samsung televisions were stolen: a 70-inch and a 55-inch.
The woman said she was also missing six pairs of shoes and ten gold chains.
The items are valued at $2,000.
About two hours later, ODPS officers responded to the residence again in reference to an intimidating phone call.
The victim's mother, who was cleaning up from the burglary, answered the phone and said the caller was using profanity.
The caller threatened to shoot up the apartment and shoot the woman.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff's Office
Someone broke into the Auto Maxx on Magnolia Street sometime overnight Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The burglar stole an $800 Sata paint gun and also caused about $800 worth of damage to a computer.
The burglar also shattered the rear passenger window of a 2009 black Nissan Maxima, causing about $200 worth of damage, the report said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.