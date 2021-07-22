Orangeburg woman reports stranger peeped in her window

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 20-year old Orangeburg woman reported Wednesday that a stranger looked through the front window of her apartment on July 8.

A witness told the woman that a person was looking through the broken blinds of her Folly Road apartment around 4:30 a.m. that morning, according to an ODPS incident report.

The witness said he confronted the subject, who then walked to the rear of the apartment and into a wooded area without saying anything, the report states.

The woman said she did not know anyone who was supposed to be at her apartment at that time of the morning. The woman said she noticed an unfamiliar light tan or silver Toyota Camry parked in front of her apartment.

In other reports:

A driver allegedly fled the scene of motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Columbia Road on Wednesday afternoon, according to an ODPS incident report.

The crash involved a 2005 Chevrolet van and a 1995 GMC box truck. The Chevrolet van sustained major damage to the passenger side and the box truck sustained moderate damage to its front.