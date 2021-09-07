Orangeburg woman reports sex assault by burglar

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A stranger entered a Wingate Street residence and sexually assaulted a woman, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman said she awoke around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday as the male was performing a sex act on her.
The woman screamed and startled the stranger, who exited the home, the report said. He left his sandals on the kitchen floor.
The woman said her four juvenile children were at home at the time of the incident.
The report states the man entered the home through an unlocked back door.
In unrelated reports:
• A Cordova woman claims the father of her children attempted to stab her early Monday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman returned home around 1 a.m. She alleges the man confronted her about attending a club the night before with another male.
A verbal argument ensued. It escalated, with the man allegedly attempting to stab the woman while she was in the bathroom.
She claims the man also removed her cell phone during the incident.
The woman went to a neighbor’s home, where she called the sheriff’s office.
The woman alleges the man has been arrested in the past on charges of domestic violence and she fears for her life, according to the report.
• An Orangeburg woman was allegedly attacked by her child's father on Sunday afternoon.
The man and woman were in the bedroom of their home with their newborn child when the man asked the woman for money, according to an incident report.
When she told him no, the man allegedly threw a cell phone at the woman’s face and then left the residence. He allegedly returned a short time later with a screwdriver.
The woman's mother arrived and the man fled, according to the report.
The woman suffered a number of injuries, the report said.
• A trailer, 60 bags of concrete and galvanized fencing were stolen Thursday from a Hampshire Court location in Santee.
The items are valued at $4,960.
• An Orangeburg woman reported her gold 2005 Nissan Altima was stolen early Saturday morning from her Harleywood Drive residence.
The woman said the car contained about $100 worth of clothes, a $100 jump box, a $300 laptop and a book bag.
The total value of the stolen items is about $5,520.
• An Orangeburg woman said someone stole her black 2010 Nissan Altima.
The car broke down on Mingo Street Sunday night and was left on the side of the road.
The woman returned with her husband an hour later. The car missing.
It was valued at about $5,000.
• A Eutawville man reported someone stole his 1998 Ford Ranger from his Old Number Six Highway residence Monday afternoon.
The vehicle, valued at about $5,000, was stolen while the owner was trimming limbs in his back yard.
The keys were left inside the vehicle, according to the report.