Orangeburg woman reports sex assault by burglar

The woman went to a neighbor’s home, where she called the sheriff’s office.

The woman alleges the man has been arrested in the past on charges of domestic violence and she fears for her life, according to the report.

• An Orangeburg woman was allegedly attacked by her child's father on Sunday afternoon.

The man and woman were in the bedroom of their home with their newborn child when the man asked the woman for money, according to an incident report.

When she told him no, the man allegedly threw a cell phone at the woman’s face and then left the residence. He allegedly returned a short time later with a screwdriver.

The woman's mother arrived and the man fled, according to the report.

The woman suffered a number of injuries, the report said.

• A trailer, 60 bags of concrete and galvanized fencing were stolen Thursday from a Hampshire Court location in Santee.

The items are valued at $4,960.

• An Orangeburg woman reported her gold 2005 Nissan Altima was stolen early Saturday morning from her Harleywood Drive residence.