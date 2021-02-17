Orangeburg woman pushed on porch, injured

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg woman suffered a head injury when she was pushed onto a porch on Tuesday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A witness was driving down Rivelon Road when she saw a man push the woman onto the porch, the report said.

The witness turned around to help the woman. She said the man fled on foot.

Deputies saw a large laceration on the left side of the woman’s head, which was covered in blood, according to the incident report.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center. She was transferred to a Columbia-area trauma hospital.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 1995 red Ford F-150 pickup truck that was parked on the side of North Road in North on Tuesday.

It is valued at $1,000.

• Someone stole a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol and a pair of Gucci sunglasses out of a 2018 silver Honda Pilot parked on Governors Creek Road in Orangeburg on Tuesday.

The value of the stolen items is $1,050.