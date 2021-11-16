Orangeburg woman mugged outside home

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 57-year-old woman said two males jumped her from behind, punched her in the face and robbed her of her wallet on Saturday, according to an ODPS incident report.

She reported the theft on Monday after her sister convinced her to seek treatment for her injuries at the Regional Medical Center.

The robbery occurred around 10:45 p.m. after the woman’s brother dropped her off at her apartment on Crossing Circle.

After her brother drove away, she attempted to put her key into the door lock when two males came from around the bushes, yelling, “Give me your money, b - - - -!” the report said.

They then jumped her from behind, she said.

One of the males took her wallet and the other male punched her in the face, the report said.

The woman sustained an abrasion on her left cheekbone and fractured one of her left fingers.

In other reports:

• A bullet was shot through an Orangeburg Manor apartment, located at 1120 Wolfe Trail, on Monday. No one was home at the time.

The resident discovered the damage when she returned home just before 10:30 p.m.

The bullet traveled through the window and into a wall, the report states.

Officers discovered six .40-caliber and four .380-caliber shell casings on the Robert E. Lee Street bridge near the apartment.

• Someone shattered the front glass door of Rent-A-Center, located at 415 Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, on Sunday around 10 p.m.

Officers found a cinder block inside. They also noticed a rear door was open.

Officers found several TVs by the door and a nearby fence. The TVs, which had a total value of $9.379, were recovered.

• Someone stole an unsecured, 2013 pearl white Toyota 4Runner parked at the Town Terrace motel, located 830 Five Chop Road, on Saturday around 6 a.m., according to an incident report.

The 4Runner is valued at $16,000.

• An unsecured, 2007 gold Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from an Ellis Avenue property just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an incident report.

It is valued at $8,000.

• Someone stole a semi-automatic .22-caliber LR Browning Buck Mark pistol from a vehicle parked on Pike Street.

The pistol has a 5.5-inch barrel and a Tasco scope attached to it.

The pistol is valued at $800.

