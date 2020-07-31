Orangeburg woman: Males entered home, stole purse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 20-year-old Colleton Street woman said a group of males entered her home and stole her purse Thursday night.

The woman heard a loud knocking or kicking on her back door at 8:25 p.m.

She went to investigate and noticed three males running out of the back door of her house, according to a police incident report.

The woman said one man was wearing a white shirt, another a blue jacket and the third an ankle monitor.

She said one of the males stole $250 from her purse.

He dropped her purse and his cell phone as he was running away, the report said.

The woman said the back gate onto her property had been forced open.

In an unrelated incident, a Seabrook Street man awoke Wednesday night and found a bullet hole through the window of his residence.

The bullet went through the window, into a closet, through another wall and exited out of the living room wall.

The man was not injured.

The damage is estimated at $285.