Orangeburg woman: Males entered home, stole purse

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A 20-year-old Colleton Street woman said a group of males entered her home and stole her purse Thursday night.
The woman heard a loud knocking or kicking on her back door at 8:25 p.m.
She went to investigate and noticed three males running out of the back door of her house, according to a police incident report.
The woman said one man was wearing a white shirt, another a blue jacket and the third an ankle monitor.
She said one of the males stole $250 from her purse.
He dropped her purse and his cell phone as he was running away, the report said.
The woman said the back gate onto her property had been forced open.
In an unrelated incident, a Seabrook Street man awoke Wednesday night and found a bullet hole through the window of his residence.
The bullet went through the window, into a closet, through another wall and exited out of the living room wall.
The man was not injured.
The damage is estimated at $285.
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
An Orangeburg man heard gunshots Wednesday night while he was at his Sulton Court residence.
The next day he realized his 2009 Lexus was damaged, with a bullet hole in the back windshield and a bullet hole in the rear driver's side door panel, according to a sheriff's office incident report.
Deputies determined the bullet hole in the rear driver’s side door panel was older because of the corrosion around the hole, the report states.
The damage to the vehicle is estimated at $4,000.
In other reports:
• A Vance man said an unknown subject stole his 2008 blue Volkswagen Passat from a Camden Road residence Thursday.
The vehicle is valued at $5,000.
• Two dirt bikes were stolen from the garage of a Dawson Street residence in Eutawville Thursday.
The bikes were a 2003 red, white and yellow Honda XR100 and a white and blue 1994 Honda XR 80.
The bikes are valued at $2,800.
• A Bowman woman reported her blue 2006 Dodge Ram was stolen from her Country Road residence Wednesday night.
The woman said the vehicle was not running and needed a starter. The vehicle is valued at $1,500.
