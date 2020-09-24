Orangeburg woman makes grisly discovery in mailbox

An Orangeburg woman went to her mailbox on Hickory Hill Road Wednesday morning and made a grisly discovery.
The woman said went to the mailbox around 11:17 a.m. and found the severed testicles of a deer in her mailbox, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The woman said she had no idea who placed the remains in her mailbox.
In another report, a rented U-Haul van was reported stolen from Green's Auto Sales on Five Chop Road Wednesday.
The 2019 Ford van was supposed to be returned August 5.
The van is valued at $35,000.
