Orangeburg woman makes grisly discovery in mailbox

An Orangeburg woman went to her mailbox on Hickory Hill Road Wednesday morning and made a grisly discovery.

The woman said went to the mailbox around 11:17 a.m. and found the severed testicles of a deer in her mailbox, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The woman said she had no idea who placed the remains in her mailbox.

In another report, a rented U-Haul van was reported stolen from Green's Auto Sales on Five Chop Road Wednesday.

The 2019 Ford van was supposed to be returned August 5.

The van is valued at $35,000.

