Orangeburg woman makes grisly discovery in mailbox
Orangeburg woman makes grisly discovery in mailbox

Cops illustration

An Orangeburg woman went to her mailbox on Hickory Hill Road Wednesday morning and made a grisly discovery.

The woman said went to the mailbox around 11:17 a.m. and found the severed testicles of a deer in her mailbox, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The woman said she had no idea who placed the remains in her mailbox.

In another report, a rented U-Haul van was reported stolen from Green's Auto Sales on Five Chop Road Wednesday.

The 2019 Ford van was supposed to be returned August 5.

The van is valued at $35,000.

