A 25-year-old Orangeburg woman is serving time in prison after she pleaded guilty to four counts of grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Kennedy Alanis Wood, of 410 Breezy Drive, was sentenced to five years in prison by Circuit Judge Maite Murphy during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Murphy gave her credit for having already served 162 days in jail.

Murphy also recommended that Wood be housed in the addiction treatment unit.

Two of Wood’s charges were dismissed. Those included leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle and grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.

Wood’s charges stem from a series of incidents that took place between Aug. 15 and Aug. 22, 2022.

Wood stole vehicles from individuals who agreed to give her rides to convenience stores.

On Aug. 22, deputies took Wood into custody after she led them on a 30-mile chase that reached speeds of 110 mph.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• James Alexander Stoudemire, 28, of 110 Sings Lane, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of cocaine.

Murphy sentenced him to 44 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Jamie Edward Strickland, 32, of 140 Opal Lane, Neeses, pleaded guilty to two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and one count of second-degree domestic violence.

He was originally charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature but pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence instead.

Murphy sentenced him to prison for five years, provided that after he serves three years, the remainder of his term will be suspended to three years of probation.

She gave Strickland credit for having already served 455 days in jail.

She ordered him to obtain his GED and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

The following charges were dismissed: two additional counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and one count each of first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

• John Paul J. Thompson, 51, of 435 Capers Drive, Ladson, pleaded guilty to four counts of receiving stolen goods valued at $10,000 or more and one count of first-degree burglary.

Murphy sentenced him to 10 years in prison and gave him credit for having already served 1,315 days in jail.

The following charges were dismissed: four counts each of criminal conspiracy and malicious injury to real property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000; two counts each of grand larceny valued more than $10,000 and grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and one count of petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.

• Talitha Devonna Lasha Thompson, 31, of 378 Jamison Avenue, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine base more than 10 grams but less than 28 grams.

Murphy sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered Thompson to obtain her GED, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Rachel Aslon Kay Wandtke, 23, of 118 Cavalier Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Murphy sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation.

• Andre Donte Washington, 35, of 1734 Irvin Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive owner and second-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.

Murphy sentenced him to three years in prison, provided that after he served 171 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to three years of probation.

She gave him credit for having already served 171 days in jail.

She also ordered him to obtain his GED and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Wadell Williams III, 31, of 274 Elberton Street, Barnwell, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run duties of driver involved with minor personal injury and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Murphy sentenced him to one year in prison and gave him credit for having already served 123 days in jail.