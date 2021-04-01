Orangeburg woman ID’d as crash victim

The person killed in a Tuesday afternoon collision has been identified as an Orangeburg woman.

Isabell J. Sumpter, 68, of Hill Drive, died of blunt force injuries sustained in the collision, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

Sumpter died at the scene.

The collision occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 176 and S.C. Highway 210, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Sumpter was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on S.C. Highway 210 and made a complete stop at the intersection with U.S. Highway 176.

Sumpter then continued to cross the intersection. Her Trailblazer was struck by a 2016 Western Star tractor-trailer log truck traveling east on U.S. 176, Tidwell said.

The four-way intersection has stop signs on S.C. 210, but not on U.S. 176.

As a result of the collision, the log truck overturned and spilled logs on the road.

A 2018 GMC pickup traveling west on U.S. 176 struck the logs.

Drivers in each of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

The drivers of the log truck and GMC pickup weren’t injured.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

