Orangeburg woman ID’d as crash victim

A 40-year-old Orangeburg woman has been identified as the person who died in Sunday’s crash near Santee.

Johnetta Shavon Guinyard, of Erika Lane, died accidentally due to blunt force injuries, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said on Wednesday.

The crash took place at 1:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

A 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 when it struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer going south, Jones said.

Guinyard was driving the Taurus and died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

So far this year, 605 people have died in collisions on the state’s highways. During the same time period last year, there were 701 highway deaths.

Nineteen people have died on highways throughout Orangeburg County so far this year. During the same timeframe last year, there were 28 highway deaths in the county.

In Bamberg County, one person has died on a highway so far this year. The county saw two highway deaths during the same time last year.

For Calhoun County, there have been three highway deaths so far this year. That’s two more than during the same time period last year.