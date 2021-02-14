Orangeburg woman guilty of having stolen vehicle

Cynthia Theresa Dinkins, 38, of 2904 Lexington Ave., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to giving false information to law enforcement and possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to three years of probation and restitution.

He stipulated that her probation fees will be waived as long as she remains compliant with her probation officer.

In other pleas:

• Charles Anthony Hughes, 52, of 4593 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base, possession of master keys and non-owner keysets and grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Dickson sentenced him to time served.

Hughes was arrested on Feb. 13, 2015.

Prosecutors dismissed a 2018 charge of first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base.

• Jamal Deshawn Gettis, 29, of 198 Quiet Valley Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.