Orangeburg woman guilty of having stolen vehicle

Cynthia Theresa Dinkins, 38, of 2904 Lexington Ave., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to giving false information to law enforcement and possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to three years of probation and restitution.
He stipulated that her probation fees will be waived as long as she remains compliant with her probation officer.
In other pleas:
• Charles Anthony Hughes, 52, of 4593 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base, possession of master keys and non-owner keysets and grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
Hughes was arrested on Feb. 13, 2015.
Prosecutors dismissed a 2018 charge of first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base.
• Jamal Deshawn Gettis, 29, of 198 Quiet Valley Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail. He gave Gettis credit for time served and suspended his sentence to one year of probation.
Dickson stipulated that Gettis’ probation may end early upon his completion of a batterer’s treatment program.
Gettis is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Sam Alonza Gethers, 60, of 1863 Camden Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light.
Dickson sentenced him to 18 months in prison. He gave Gethers credit for time served and suspended his sentence to 10 months of probation.
• Rashad Robinson, 34 of 133 Parkwood Ave., North, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison. He gave him credit for time served and suspended the term to one year of probation.
Dickson ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with all treatments.
• Jana Shanel Salley, 22, of 151 Chancleer Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to hit and run resulting in property damage.
Dickson sentenced her to probation for one year.
