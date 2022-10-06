Orangeburg woman guilty of escape; 32-year-old fled hospital

A 32-year-old Orangeburg woman pleaded guilty to escape during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Circuit Judge Diane Schafer Goodstein sentenced Christina Michelle Lee Beason, of 911 Beason Road, to prison for one year, provided that after she served 108 days, the remainder of her sentence would be suspended to three years of probation.

Goodstein gave Beason credit for the 108 days she spent at the Orangeburg County Detention Center following her May 16 arrest.

As part of Beason’s probation term, she’s required to successfully complete inpatient treatment at Harmony House in Greenville, but must remain jailed until bed space becomes available at the recovery center.

Beason’s charge stems from when she ran handcuffed out of the Regional Medical Center.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, Shelby, helped track Beason’s whereabouts after a medical unit called dispatch saying they saw a woman walking down U.S. Highway 601 “in just a bra and shorts.”

Officers located Beason at a nearby apartment complex and took her to the detention center.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Ronnie Gerald Mack Jr., 41, of 1545 Arista Road, Bowman, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison. After he serves three years, the remainder of his term will be suspended to two years of probation.

Dickson gave him credit for having already served 222 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Mack’s charge of malicious injury to real property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

• Sarell Donte Morgan, 37, of 306 Jamison Avenue, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and intent to defraud lottery.

Dickson sentenced him to prison for 10 years. He was given credit for having already served 120 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed eight charges of intent to defraud lottery and one count each of grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, third or subsequent offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

• Austin Craig Nettles, 26, of 5364 Cope Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery and escape.

Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison and revoked his probation.

• Fran Nicole Roberts, 36, of 121 Trouble Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense distribution of methamphetamine.

Dickson sentenced her to 30 months in jail and gave her credit for time served.

Prosecutors dismissed her charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance and first-offense possession of narcotics.

• Nina Janelle Roberts, 51, of 839 Waters Ferry Road, North, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine/cocaine base and first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

She was originally charged with second-offense possession of methamphetamine/cocaine base and second-offense possession of a controlled substance, but she pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine/cocaine base and first-offense possession of a controlled substance instead.

Dickson sentenced her to prison for two years, suspended to probation for two years.

He also ordered her to complete substance and alcohol counseling.

Prosecutors dismissed her charge of first-offense DUS, license not suspended for DUI and first-offense possession of one ounce of marijuana or less.