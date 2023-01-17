Orangeburg woman guilty of drug, other charges

A 27-year-old Orangeburg woman pleaded guilty to several charges during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Ashlyn Brooke Soles, 27, of 765 Five Chop Road, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Circuit Judge Deandrea Benjamin sentenced her to two years in prison, but gave her credit for having already served seven months in jail.

She also ordered Soles to be housed in the addiction treatment unit in prison.

Prosecutors dismissed Soles’ charges of third or subsequent-offense DUS license not suspended for DUI and use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Tyrese Davonta Peeples, 22, of 117 Perwalt Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Benjamin sentenced him to prison for six months.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

• Mac Kel Rondre Ryant, 22, of 309 Gramercy Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Benjamin sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act for three years, suspended to 18 months of probation.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-offense driving under the influence less than .10 and first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

• Devontae Shyheim Shivers, 26, of 1460 Cleckley Boulevard, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Benjamin sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to 147 days. She gave Shivers credit for having already served 147 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Shivers’ three charges of second-offense driving under suspension license suspended for DUI.

• Mary Gantt Simmons, 45, of 910 Victoria Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving property damage.

Benjamin sentenced her to one year in prison, suspended to nine months of probation.

She gave Simmons credit for having already served one day in jail.

She also ordered Simmons to complete anger management.

• Gerald Gregory Oneal Summers, 29, of 1237 Classic Road, Branchville, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Benjamin sentenced him to jail for 90 days, suspended to 24 months of probation.

She gave Summers credit for one day he already spent in jail.

She’s allowing his probation term to end early once he completes domestic abuse counseling.

• Shawn Nicole Thomasson, 43, of 208 Lottie Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of cocaine and first-offense possession of narcotics.

Benjamin sentenced her to 100 days in prison and gave her credit for time served.

Prosecutors dismissed her charge of first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

• Juan Torres, 54, of 252 Dawsey Street, Cordova, pleaded guilty to second-degree non-violent burglary.

Benjamin sentenced him to seven years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

She gave him credit for time served.

• Takia Shanice Washington, 39, of Cemetery Road, Varnville, pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment.

Benjamin sentenced her to one year in prison, suspended to six months of probation.

She gave Washington credit for having already spent one day in jail.

• Antquion Terell Watson, 41, of 105 Cocktail Lane, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Benjamin sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to six months of probation.

• Andrew Maurice White, 45, of 1153 A Hodson Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Benjamin ordered him to pay a $100 fine or spend six months in prison.