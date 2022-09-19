Orangeburg woman guilty of attempted murder

A 39-year-old Orangeburg woman pleaded guilty to attempted murder during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Sopheia Cheri Garvin, of 176 Gold Drive, entered her guilty plea before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson, according to the Orangeburg County Public Index online.

Dickson sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

He gave her credit for having already served 465 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

In other guilty pleas:

• Richard Lee Ferguson, 29, of Middleton Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary.

Dickson sentenced him to prison for 30 months. Ferguson must also pay restitution.

Dickson gave Ferguson credit for having already served 103 days in jail.

• Edremolina Govan, 49, of 115 Carla Lane, Norway, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent offense trafficking in 28 grams but less than 100 grams of cocaine.

Dickson sentenced him to prison for three years and gave him credit for having already served 303 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Govan’s charge of trafficking in more than 200 grams but less than 400 grams of cocaine.

• Danté Lucretius Harley, 21, of 3066 Drag Strip Road, North, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.

Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years and gave him credit for having already served 656 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

• Rodney B. Haynes, 54, of 881 Jennifer Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense DUI less than .10 blood alcohol concentration, first-offense possession of cocaine base and transporting alcohol with a broken seal.

Haynes was originally charged with DUI .16 or higher blood alcohol concentration and first-offense distribution of cocaine base, but he pleaded guilty to first-offense DUI less than .10 blood alcohol concentration and first-offense possession of cocaine base instead.

Dickson sentenced him to prison for three years, suspended to probation for three years.

He gave Haynes credit for having already served one day in jail.

• Calvin Quintin Davinca Heatley, 36, of 145 Franklin Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

He was originally charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more, but he pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 instead.

Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.

He gave Heatley credit for having already served 14 days in jail.

• Wendy Tutherow Hutchins, 48, of 1603 Calks Ferry Road, Lexington, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

Dickson sentenced her to jail for 90 days or a $150 fine.

• Kentrell Jones, 30, of 160 Quick Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Dickson sentenced him to 15 months in prison and gave him credit for having already served 138 days in jail.

• Devante D. Liburd, 29, of 218 Boo Circle, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense manufacturing/distributing cocaine base and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

While on probation, Liburd is also required to complete inpatient drug treatment.