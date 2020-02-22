Orangeburg woman guilty of assaulting officer

• Kaile Laubua Stevens, 37, no address provided, pleaded guilty to use of vehicle without permission.

Goodstein sentenced her to time served of 57 days in jail.

A grand jury indicted Stevens on the original charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Albert Loller Jr., 58, 147 Big Oaks Drive, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for a blue light.

Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served two days there.

She’s allowing Loller to serve his jail time on weekends.

A grand jury indicted him on the original charge of second or subsequent offense failure to stop for a blue light.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charges of third or subsequent driving under suspension and resisting arrest.

• Tyrone Davis, 43, of 1120 Wolfe Trail Apt. 291, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.