Orangeburg woman guilty of assaulting officer

A 26-year-old Orangeburg woman won’t serve any jail time for assaulting an officer.
Kayla Shakira Glover of 1190 Fairfield Street pleaded guilty last month to assault/beat/wound a police officer serving process or while resisting arrest.
Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
Goodstein ordered her to successfully complete anger management and stipulated that her probation term may end early when Glover finishes the program.
She also ordered Glover to receive a drug assessment and undergo treatment, if necessary.
As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of public disorderly conduct.
In other pleas:
• George Gregory Oneal Seabrooks, 39, of 1912 Atlas Road, Columbia, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of 15 dosage units of ecstasy and possession of a stolen pistol.
Goodstein sentenced him to time served of two days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
At Seabrooks’ preliminary hearing on Dec. 20, 2019, Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday dismissed the charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.
• Kaile Laubua Stevens, 37, no address provided, pleaded guilty to use of vehicle without permission.
Goodstein sentenced her to time served of 57 days in jail.
A grand jury indicted Stevens on the original charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
You have free articles remaining.
• Albert Loller Jr., 58, 147 Big Oaks Drive, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for a blue light.
Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served two days there.
She’s allowing Loller to serve his jail time on weekends.
A grand jury indicted him on the original charge of second or subsequent offense failure to stop for a blue light.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charges of third or subsequent driving under suspension and resisting arrest.
• Tyrone Davis, 43, of 1120 Wolfe Trail Apt. 291, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He’s not allowed to have any direct or indirect contact with the victim.
She also ordered him to stay in mental health treatment, take medications as prescribed and follow all recommendations.
Davis is not allowed to possess any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Gregory Thomas Jr., 35, of 725 Blewer Street, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute eutylone, which is also known as bath salts.
Goodstein sentenced him to 18 months in prison and gave him credit for having already served 223 days in jail.
• Christopher Jamar Simmons, 25, of 775 Manning Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 30 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served 84 days there.
A grand jury indicted him on a charge of enhanced shoplifting third or subsequent offense valued at $2,000 or less.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD