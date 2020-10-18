Orangeburg woman guilty of assault and battery

Ruby Dean Glover, 54, of 812 Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree assault and battery.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended to six months of probation. He gave her credit for having already served 114 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

An indictment accused Glover of attempting to stab a woman with a screwdriver on June 6, 2020.

In other pleas:

• Talayzia Khalia Butler, 22, of 4067 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to failure to return rental property valued less than $2,000.

Dickson sentenced her to 30 days in jail, suspended to five years of probation.

He also ordered her to pay restitution.

He stipulated that her probation term may end upon payment of restitution to Enterprise.

• Talashia Antwanette Shepard, 22, of 3604 Traveler Lane, Columbia, pleaded guilty to forgery, no dollar amount given.

Dickson sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

He also ordered Shepard to pay restitution.