Orangeburg woman guilty of assault and battery

Ruby Dean Glover, 54, of 812 Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree assault and battery.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended to six months of probation. He gave her credit for having already served 114 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
An indictment accused Glover of attempting to stab a woman with a screwdriver on June 6, 2020.
In other pleas:
• Talayzia Khalia Butler, 22, of 4067 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to failure to return rental property valued less than $2,000.
Dickson sentenced her to 30 days in jail, suspended to five years of probation.
He also ordered her to pay restitution.
He stipulated that her probation term may end upon payment of restitution to Enterprise.
• Talashia Antwanette Shepard, 22, of 3604 Traveler Lane, Columbia, pleaded guilty to forgery, no dollar amount given.
Dickson sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He also ordered Shepard to pay restitution.
He stipulated that her probation term may end upon payment of restitution.
An indictment accused Shepard of forging a check for $5,191.30.
Her original charge was for forgery valued less than $10,000.
• Antwone Tyrone Lewis, 43, of 6536 Woodrow St., Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to time served of 82 days in jail.
He also ordered a permanent restraining order for the victim.
Lewis was indicted on the charge of second-degree domestic violence.
• Michael Carl Kemmerlin, 39, of 150 Deer Pond Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to damaging a vehicle.
Dickson sentenced Kemmerlin to three years in prison, suspended to probation for five years.
A restitution hearing will be held at a later date.
• Clara Denise Wade, 27, of 1234 Wilson St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced her to 18 months in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
He also ordered her to complete a batterer’s treatment program.
He’s allowing her to leave the state to tend to a family member, but to remain in contact with her probation officer.
A grand jury indicted Wade on the original charge of first-degree domestic violence.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
