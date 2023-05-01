Erica Monique Woody, 41, of 134 Fuguay Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced her to 10 years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.

Murphy also ordered her to pay restitution and to complete anger management counseling.

Woody’s charge stems from an Aug. 21, 2019, incident where she was accused of shooting another woman in the foot.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Videl Ravayon Coleman, 20, of 258 N. Trail Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a pistol.

Murphy sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

She also ordered Coleman to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Coleman’s charges of first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI and first-offense possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana were dismissed.

• Heather Leanne Cooper, 41, of 5040 Coburg Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or less in a six-month period.

Murphy sentenced her to 72 days in jail and gave her credit for time served.

• Kiniyia A.T. Gatewood, 22, of 1711 Glenfield Circle #H-6, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful neglect of a child.

Murphy sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to 18 months of probation.

She also ordered Gatewood to complete substance abuse counseling.

She gave Gatewood credit for having already served one day in jail.

• Nathaniel Earl Govan, 70, of 209 Block Road, Norway, pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence.

He was originally charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature but pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence instead.

Murphy sentenced him to 10 years in prison, provided that after he served 672 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered Govan to complete substance abuse counselling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

His charges of second-degree domestic violence and three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm were dismissed.

• Jeremiah Graves, 22, of 500 Fletcher St. #797, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence and malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less.

Murphy sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to 18 months of probation.

She also ordered Graves to obtain his GED and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Cordarrell O’Brian Williams, 34, of 2450 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a pistol.

Circuit Judge Bentley Price sentenced him to three years in prison and gave him credit for having already served 252 days in jail.

• Dezman Devontaye Williams, 29, of 163 Beatty Lane, Aiken, pleaded guilty to failure to return a rented object valued at $10,000 or more.

Circuit Judge Heath Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison, provided that after he served 25 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to three years of probation.

Taylor gave him credit for having already served 25 days in jail.

He also ordered Williams to pay restitution.

Williams’ two counts of forgery valued more than $10,000 were dismissed.