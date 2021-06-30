Orangeburg woman guilty in man’s death; manslaughter plea leads to 10-year sentence

A 29-year-old Orangeburg woman will go to prison for stabbing her boyfriend to death.

Danica Felder, of 806 Adden Street, had been charged with murder. On June 24, she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter instead.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced her to 10 years in prison.

David Lee Jones of Barnwell died May 29, 2020 at Felder’s home on Adden Street. Jones was 34 years old.

Felder told investigators that she was cutting onions in the kitchen and Jones approached her from behind to hug her.

She claimed she was startled and stabbed him in the neck, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety records.

Felder called 911 to report that her boyfriend “fell onto a knife,” according to an incident report.

Officers found Jones lying face up, unresponsive and covered in blood on the living room floor.

The report said Felder was kneeling beside him and grabbing his hand.

Officers attempted to render aid until EMS arrived about 30 seconds later.