Orangeburg woman gets 7 years for robbery role

A 22-year-old Orangeburg woman pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony.

On Dec. 1, Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced Quachelle Ihenetu, of 1273 Sawyer Street, to seven years in prison.

Ihenetu was given credit for having already served one day at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Ihenetu was originally charged with armed robbery in the April 18, 2019 incident, but she pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony instead.

As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: criminal conspiracy, grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more, kidnapping and accessory before the fact to a felony.

Two of Ihenetu’s co-defendants have already pleaded guilty for their roles in the crime:

• Kenneth Terrelle Gregg, 38, of 319 Stewart Drive, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and violent second-degree burglary.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced Gregg last month to 15 years in prison. He was given credit for the time he’s already served at the Orangeburg County Detention Center since May 15, 2019.

• David Tyran Johnson, 25, of 1823 Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty on Sept. 2, 2020 to violent second-degree burglary and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Johnson 10 years in prison. Johnson’s projected release date is late November 2027.

Charges against the fourth co-defendant, Kayla Nicole Beason, 28, of 838 Rivelon Road, remain pending. Beason is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, grand larceny and armed robbery.

On April 18, 2019, a 72-year-old Lin Drive man reported to deputies that some people robbed him of cash and weapons.

He alleged that Beason approached him about getting a ride to Orangeburg.

He took her, but she allegedly made an excuse to go back to the Lin Drive residence where two assailants grabbed him, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

One of the assailants hit him with a golf club.

The thieves then made off with cash and several firearms.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Maurice Nathaniel Baker, 35, of 1901 Wayside Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a scheduled drug, specifically 13 grams of cocaine.

A grand jury indicted Baker on his original charge of first-offense trafficking in 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams of cocaine, but he pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a scheduled drug instead.

Goodstein sentenced Baker to 90 days, time served, in jail.

Baker spent 365 days there.

• Demars Randolph, 40, of 383 Jamison Avenue, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen of vehicle valued at $10,000 or more and receiving stolen goods valued between $2,000 and $10,000.

Goodstein sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She gave him credit for having already served 33 days in jail.

Randolph originally faced the charge of receiving stolen goods enhancement, but he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods valued between $2,000 and $10,000 instead.

The charges stem from two different incidents in 2019.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.