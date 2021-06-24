 Skip to main content
Orangeburg woman gets 30 years in husband’s death
Orangeburg woman gets 30 years in husband's death

Donnielle Kavona Matthews-Green

An Orangeburg woman will spend the next three decades in prison after a jury convicted her in the death of her husband.

On Tuesday, Circuit Judge Steven H. John sentenced Donnielle K. Matthews-Green, 26, also of Covington, Georgia, to 30 years in prison.

John did not give her credit for time served while she was out on bond with GPS monitoring, according to online court records.

The Horry County Police Department charged her with murder in the July 7, 2017, stabbing death of her husband, Dennis Green.

The couple was inside of their car in the Longs section of the county when Matthews-Green killed him.

Assistant 15th Circuit Solicitor Seth Oskin announced that Matthews-Green’s week-long trial ended on Friday.

He, along with assistant solicitor Martin Spratlin, prosecuted the case.

“We are thankful that the jury returned a verdict that held Ms. Matthews-Green accountable for her actions. Further, we hope for nothing but the best for Mr. Green’s family as they continue the healing process,” Oskin said in a statement.

“We would like to thank our law enforcement partners, Sgt. Jack Johnson and the Horry County Police Department, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, and SLED (S.C. Law Enforcement Division) for a job well done,” he added.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

