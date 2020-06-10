Orangeburg woman facing murder charge in stabbing death

An Orangeburg woman accused of killing her boyfriend with a knife is now facing a murder charge in his May 29 death.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigators initially charged Danica Felder, 28, of 806 Adden St., with manslaughter.
Felder’s murder warrant claims that her boyfriend, David Lee Jones, 34, of 42 Pine Street, Barnwell, has a defensive wound on his right arm and that the angle of the knife wound doesn’t match Felder’s version of what happened.
She claimed that around 5 p.m., Jones startled her when she was cutting onions, public safety records state.
She told investigators that Jones approached her from behind and attempted to hug her while she was in the kitchen.
She stabbed him in the neck, according to the incident report.
On Tuesday, Felder appeared for an arraignment hearing before Orangeburg Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger.
Felder was being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on the manslaughter charge when investigators upgraded it to murder.
Avinger deferred her bond setting to a circuit judge to be held at a later date.
Her murder warrant alleges that she “unlawfully killed the victim, David Jones, with malice aforethought either express or implied. The defendant admitted to stabbing the victim with a knife when he walked behind and grabbed her while she was cutting an onion. The victim had a defensive wound on his right arm. In addition, the knife wound was at a downward angle which was different from what the defendant stated.”
Felder called 911 that Friday afternoon to report that her boyfriend “fell onto a knife,” according to an incident report.
When emergency crews arrived at her Adden Street home, they were met by a juvenile male who stated, “Dave fell onto a knife.”
Officers found Jones lying face up, unresponsive and covered in blood on the living room floor. The surrounding carpet was soaked in blood.
The report said Felder was kneeling beside him and grabbing his hand.
The couple had been living together for six months but had been together for over four years.
Officers attempted to render aid until EMS arrived about 30 seconds later.
At the scene, Felder asked medics to check her out due to heavy breathing from shock, the report states. Once cleared, officers transported Felder to ODPS headquarters for questioning.
The report states that Jones used his hands to try to stop the bleeding.
Felder told officers she was surprised Jones died because it didn’t seem like he bled that much, according to the report.
The couple didn’t have any children together.
The Department of Social Services placed the juvenile in emergency protective custody.
If Felder is convicted of murder, she faces up to life in prison.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
