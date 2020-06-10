Orangeburg woman facing murder charge in stabbing death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Orangeburg woman accused of killing her boyfriend with a knife is now facing a murder charge in his May 29 death.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigators initially charged Danica Felder, 28, of 806 Adden St., with manslaughter.

Felder’s murder warrant claims that her boyfriend, David Lee Jones, 34, of 42 Pine Street, Barnwell, has a defensive wound on his right arm and that the angle of the knife wound doesn’t match Felder’s version of what happened.

She claimed that around 5 p.m., Jones startled her when she was cutting onions, public safety records state.

She told investigators that Jones approached her from behind and attempted to hug her while she was in the kitchen.

She stabbed him in the neck, according to the incident report.

On Tuesday, Felder appeared for an arraignment hearing before Orangeburg Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger.

Felder was being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on the manslaughter charge when investigators upgraded it to murder.

Avinger deferred her bond setting to a circuit judge to be held at a later date.