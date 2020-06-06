Orangeburg woman facing drug charges after traffic stop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Deputies allegedly found various illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

“This was just being alert on the part of these deputies,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “A license plate violation led to this seizure and subsequent arrest.”

Fran Roberts, 35, of Orangeburg, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Roberts and a passenger were stopped on North Road around 1 a.m. Friday when Roberts’ tag came back to a 2002 Lincoln, Ravenell said. Roberts was operating a 1999 Honda.

When the Trouble Lane woman refused to give deputies consent to search the vehicle, K9 “Duke” indicated the vehicle had drugs during a walk around, according to the incident report.

Inside the vehicle, deputies located what appeared to be mollie, two large clear bags containing what appeared to be methamphetamine, different-colored pills and bills of U.S. currency containing a powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

A set of digital scales and clear plastic bags were also located inside the Honda.