Orangeburg woman facing drug charge after crash; report: car hit 4 parked vehicles

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg woman is facing a drug charge after her vehicle allegedly ran into four parked vehicles and some trash cans.

Ke'Mya Verchezlyn Jacques, 21, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The five-vehicle collision was reported at the corner of McKewn Street and Carolina Boulevard at 11:32 p.m. Friday.

During a search of Jacques’ Impala, officers allegedly found a black bag with seven little baggies of a green leafy substance estimated to weigh 98.4 grams, according to an incident report.

A warrant alleges Jacques was intoxicated at the time of the collision.

In a separate incident, a Columbia man reported Wednesday that someone tried to deposit a forged, $4,650 check in an Orangeburg bank.

The man reported that an employee of South State Bank on St. Matthews Road called him to say that a woman tried to cash a $4,650 check. She then tried to deposit it.

The bank called to confirm the deposit and the man told them he didn’t write a check for that amount. The bank put the check on hold.

The man has also contacted the Richland County Sheriff’s Office about two forged check incidents there.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Eutawville resident reported Tuesday that someone stole his black and red 2010 Dodge Charger from his Frankfort Court residence.

The car has tinted windows and 28-inch chrome rims. It is valued at $10,000.

