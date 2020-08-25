Orangeburg woman facing domestic violence charge

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg woman is accused of closing her husband’s arm in a car window and then driving in reverse, according to a warrant.
Shandra Owens, 42, of 369 Bayne Street, is charged with first-degree domestic violence.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at a Masters Street residence.
The husband told officers that his wife ran over him, according to the incident report.
He had abrasions on his left shoulder and left leg. He declined EMS.
The wife told officers that she and her husband had been arguing.
She claimed he lunged at her in the driveway through her open car window and that she raised the window, getting his arm caught, the report states.
She allegedly told officers that “she did not release him because she was upset that he tried to hit her.”
The report states that the husband, “has injuries consistent with road rash or being drug along the pavement.”
The couple’s 9-year-old child was in the backseat of the vehicle during the incident, the report said.
A municipal judge set Owens’ bond at $10,000 with a 10 percent payment option.
If Owens is convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a 2011 white Nissan Juke from the parking lot of Henry’s, located at 1935 Old Edisto Drive, at 12:08 a.m. Saturday.
The vehicle is valued at $8,900.
• Someone stole the sound system from Williams Masonic Grand Lodge at 921 Russell Street. It is valued at $4,000.
A lodge member reported the theft on Saturday.
• A Columbia man is missing battery-powered tools from the toolbox of his truck, which was parked at the Southern Lodge and Suites at 1017 Chestnut Street.
He discovered the theft around 8 a.m. Saturday.
The value of the stolen tools is $4,000.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
