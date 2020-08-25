Orangeburg woman facing domestic violence charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg woman is accused of closing her husband’s arm in a car window and then driving in reverse, according to a warrant.

Shandra Owens, 42, of 369 Bayne Street, is charged with first-degree domestic violence.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at a Masters Street residence.

The husband told officers that his wife ran over him, according to the incident report.

He had abrasions on his left shoulder and left leg. He declined EMS.

The wife told officers that she and her husband had been arguing.

She claimed he lunged at her in the driveway through her open car window and that she raised the window, getting his arm caught, the report states.

She allegedly told officers that “she did not release him because she was upset that he tried to hit her.”

The report states that the husband, “has injuries consistent with road rash or being drug along the pavement.”

The couple’s 9-year-old child was in the backseat of the vehicle during the incident, the report said.