An Orangeburg woman is facing a conspiracy charge in the theft of a $75,000 concert grand piano from a home.
Kayla Marie Irick, 28, of 3487 Neeses Highway, is charged with one count of conspiracy. Orangeburg Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger set her bond at $10,000 cash or surety.
An arrest warrant alleges Irick, Austin Brannon Hicks and possibly others conspired to steal and sell a Steinway concert grand piano Model D from a Broughton Street home sometime between September 2019 and November 2019.
The warrant alleges Irick and Hicks were communicating via text message and email with an Indiana piano company.
A Broughton Street homeowner reported on Dec. 27 that the piano was stolen.
She said the vintage piano had to be built within the home because of its size, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
Hicks, 33, of 412 Deerbrook Lane, Orangeburg, remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond on charges of second-degree burglary, grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more and conspiracy.
He is also held at the detention center on charges of second-degree burglary and receiving stolen goods. A magistrate set Hicks’ bond at $80,000 on those charges.
If convicted on the conspiracy charge, Irick faces up to a $5,000 fine and five years in prison.
Hicks faces up to 10 years in prison if he’s convicted.
