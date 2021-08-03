Orangeburg woman faces arson charge

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 59-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of throwing a burning piece of cloth into a Neeses home.

Susan Grooms Crawley, of 1120 Wolfe Trail, is charged with third-degree arson. She was taken into custody on Sunday.

A warrant accuses Crawley of setting fire to a piece of cloth and throwing it into a man’s residence on Middle Willow Road in an attempt to burn the home.

Crawley allegedly told the man, “I will f - - - - - - burn your house down and you will have no place to stay.”

The incident report alleges that both she and the man were “grossly intoxicated” when deputies responded around 5:45 p.m. on July 13.

A rug was on fire when deputies arrived. One found a water hose and used it to extinguish the fire.

The man alleged that Crawley became upset because he spent $40 for a fan belt for his vehicle, the report said.

A portion of the incident report was redacted.

If Crawley is convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

In other reports: