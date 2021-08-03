Orangeburg woman faces arson charge

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 59-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of throwing a burning piece of cloth into a Neeses home.
Susan Grooms Crawley, of 1120 Wolfe Trail, is charged with third-degree arson. She was taken into custody on Sunday.
A warrant accuses Crawley of setting fire to a piece of cloth and throwing it into a man’s residence on Middle Willow Road in an attempt to burn the home.
Crawley allegedly told the man, “I will f - - - - - - burn your house down and you will have no place to stay.”
The incident report alleges that both she and the man were “grossly intoxicated” when deputies responded around 5:45 p.m. on July 13.
A rug was on fire when deputies arrived. One found a water hose and used it to extinguish the fire.
The man alleged that Crawley became upset because he spent $40 for a fan belt for his vehicle, the report said.
A portion of the incident report was redacted.
If Crawley is convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.
In other reports:
• Someone stole catalytic converters from the following vehicles at Proliance Auto Sales, located at 4128 North Road, in Orangeburg: a 2003 white Chevrolet Express 1500, a 2009 white Nissan Murano and a 2006 gold Honda Odyssey. The owner reported the theft on Monday.
The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $1,600.
• Someone siphoned 100 gallons of diesel fuel from a 2005 Volvo semi truck parked at the Fairfield Inn by Marriott, located at 739 Citadel Road early Monday.
The value of the stolen fuel is $300.
