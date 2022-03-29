Orangeburg woman: Ex held gun to head

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An Orangeburg woman claims her ex-boyfriend held a gun to her forehead until she smacked the barrel away, according to an incident report.

The incident began as the woman was sitting in her car outside a Jasper Street residence at 11 a.m. Monday.

Her ex-boyfriend showed up driving his current girlfriend’s vehicle, the report said.

She alleged he exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at her.

She smacked the gun away and they argued, the report said.

The woman said she retreated to a relative’s apartment. She claims her ex-boyfriend tried to enter, but the door was locked.

The woman alleges her ex took her keys and cellphone.

In an unrelated report, an 18-year-old Orangeburg County woman is facing misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run and driving without a driver’s license following a collision around 4 p.m. Saturday.

A Chestnut Street woman was making a right turn into her driveway when a Chevrolet Malibu struck her from behind, an incident report said.

The Malibu fled the scene, but a witness jotted down the license plate number.

The three occupants in the woman’s SUV complained of neck and back pain and went to get checked out at the hospital.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the Malibu and the suspected driver.

The Malibu had damage to the right front side.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a black 9mm Taurus G3 handgun from the glove compartment of an unlocked 2015 Dodge Dart parked at a Stroman Street home in Orangeburg on Monday.

The gun is valued at $399.

In other reports:

• A 50-inch flatscreen Samsung television and Apple iPad were stolen out of a Russell Street apartment in Orangeburg on Monday. The electronics are valued at $1,370.

• Someone stole a boat from a pond and a 9mm handgun from a home on Countrylane Drive in Orangeburg. The theft was reported Thursday.

The items are valued at $1,200.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

