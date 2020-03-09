Orangeburg woman claims neighbor’s dogs attacked animals

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Cannon Bridge Road woman said that her neighbor’s two dogs attacked her children’s dog on Saturday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman also claims the dogs attacked her pig over the summer and attacked her pit bull two weeks ago.
The owner of the two dogs said he likely didn’t hear the dogs leave due to the sound of his generator, which runs near his trailer, according to the report.
Orangeburg County Animal Control is investigating this case.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a Massey Ferguson tractor and bush hog from a Felderville Road property near Elloree.
The property owner reported the theft Saturday. He last saw the tractor and bush hog there about a month ago.
The items are valued at $5,000.
• A boat, lawnmower rims and power tools were among several items stolen over a one-month period from a Hickory Hill Road property in Orangeburg.
The property owner reported Sunday that someone stole a fiberglass sneak boat, a 6-by-10 foot trailer, a Poland riding lawnmower, a Husqvarna chainsaw, a DR brand trimmer, a gun safe, aluminum Ford rims and a Snap-on toolbox.
The value of the stolen items is $7,550.
