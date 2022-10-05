Orangeburg woman claims caregiver took money

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A woman claims a caregiver drove her to a bank, had her sign for a debit card and then made unauthorized cash withdrawals and purchases, according to an incident report.

The woman contacted authorities on Monday after South State Bank alerted her to possible fraudulent activity between Sept. 8 and Sept. 12.

The bank’s surveillance footage shows a person making withdrawals of $900 from the ATM, the report said.

The person allegedly confessed to using the woman’s bank card without permission once she learned there were surveillance photos.

The report claims the person texted the woman and offered to repay money.