Orangeburg woman charged with felony DUI

A 30-year-old Orangeburg woman is facing the charge of felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury.

Raquetta Roberta Shanelle Johnson, of Fred Street, was taken into custody by the S.C. Highway Patrol on Wednesday.

Her charge stems from a Sept. 17 collision on U.S. Highway 178, also known as Charleston Highway, SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Tidwell claims Johnson was driving a 2007 Honda west on U.S. 178 when it rear-ended a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer driver didn’t report any injuries, Tidwell said.

Johnson and her passenger, a 34-year-old man from Orangeburg, were injured, he said.

Orangeburg County EMS transported Johnson and her passenger to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Tidwell said.

Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash set Johnson’s bond at $10,000, but released her on her personal recognizance and ordered her to wear GPS monitoring.

If convicted, Johnson faces a mandatory fine of up to $10,000 and 15 years in prison.