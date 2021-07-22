Orangeburg woman charged with attempted murder; suspect accused of driving car with gunman

An Orangeburg woman is accused of driving a car with a passenger who fired a gun at another vehicle.

Wyntergrace Tyrianna Jamison, 21, 389 Hadley Street, is charged with attempted murder.

A man reported passing a blue sedan on Belleville Road around 9 a.m. Sunday, July 11, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report.

After he passed the sedan, he turned onto Old Cameron Road. He noticed the sedan pull up beside him.

The man said he rolled down his window and a passenger in the sedan asked why the man passed the sedan.

The man told the passenger the sedan was driving too slow and then proceeded to Logan Street.

When the man looked into his rearview mirror, he noticed the sedan stop. The passenger allegedly stepped out with a rifle and begin to fire shots at him, according to the incident report.

The man turned onto New Wilkinson Avenue, parked, got out his gun and returned about three or four shots, the report claims.

The man said he knew the shooter but did not know his name.

The man left the scene and then noticed he had a flat tire.