A 30-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of fighting at a motel on Saturday afternoon, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

T Osia Unique Frederick, of Threson Street, was taken into custody on Sunday on a charge of first-degree assault and battery and a charge of violating the city’s ordinance against fighting.

The manager of Palmetto Inn & Suites, located at 630 John C. Calhoun Drive, reported the fight at about noon Saturday, according to an incident report.

Frederick’s warrant accuses her of “utilizing a motor vehicle in an attempt to strike” another person.

Her other warrant also claims she “was involved in a physical altercation with multiple subjects.”

The incident was recorded on the video surveillance system, according to warrants.

Frederick was also served with Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrants for public disorderly conduct and unlawful communication.

If Frederick is convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.