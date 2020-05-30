Orangeburg woman charged in man’s stabbing death; report: suspect claims man’s hug startled her

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Orangeburg woman is accused of killing her boyfriend with a knife. She allegedly told police he startled her as she was cutting food in the kitchen.

Danica Felder, 28, of 806 Adden Street, is facing the charge of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of David Lee Jones, 34, of 42 Pine Street, Barnwell.

Felder called 911 at 5 p.m. Friday to report that her boyfriend fell onto a knife, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

When emergency crews arrived, they were met by a juvenile male who stated, “Dave fell onto a knife.”

Officers found Jones lying face up, unresponsive and covered in blood, on the living room floor. The surrounding carpet was soaked in blood.

Felder was kneeling beside him, grabbing his hand, the report said.

The couple had been together for over four years, but had been living together for six months.

Officers attempted chest compressions until EMS arrived about 30 seconds later.

Felder asked medics to check her out due to heavy breathing from shock, the report said. Once cleared, officers transported Felder to ODPS headquarters for questioning.