Orangeburg woman charged in break-in; suspect accused of threatening man with knife

A 37-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of forcing her way into a man’s home and threatening him with a knife.
Natasha Evonne Bradley is charged with first-degree burglary stemming from a Dec. 9, 2020 incident. Bradley was taken into custody on Friday morning.
A Salley Street resident called police and claimed that he heard someone knock on his door.
When he went to open the door, a woman allegedly forced her way inside and used an unknown object to damage his 55-inch TCL television.
He claims she also went to his kitchen, grabbed a steak knife and threatened to “poke” him with it.
He ran out of the residence.
If Bradley is convicted, she faces up to life in prison.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A man alleges he returned from work to find his ex-girlfriend and her children loading some of his items into a U-Haul truck without his permission on Thursday.
He claims the following items were stolen from his Siva Avenue home: a sectional couch, a DeWalt power drill and two DeWalt tool bag sets.
The items are valued at $1,600.
