A 22-year-old Orangeburg woman is facing the charge of homicide by child abuse after she allegedly gave birth to a baby girl in a toilet on March 1.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the baby died.

Amari Chanel Marsh, of Club Acres Boulevard, was taken into custody on Friday.

She was formally arraigned on the charge Saturday morning before Orangeburg County Magistrate Robert Lake.

An Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report claims Marsh knew she was pregnant in November 2022.

She visited Planned Parenthood in Columbia in January where she was provided with medicine “which would possibly cause an abortion to occur,” the report claims.

She had a follow-up appointment scheduled to determine if the medication was effective, but she told deputies that she didn’t go.

On Feb. 28, she experienced pain in her abdomen, so she went to the Regional Medical Center, as it was then known, and learned that she was pregnant and the unborn baby had a heartbeat, the report said.

A deputy wrote, “Marsh advised the energy in the room was off and she felt uncomfortable so she left to respond to her residence.”

At that time she was living in an apartment on Frederick Street. Her boyfriend was with her.

The next day at 3 a.m., Marsh went to the bathroom and allegedly gave birth to her baby girl in the toilet.

She told deputies that she was in shock.

She called 911 at 3:16 a.m.

The Orangeburg County EMS supervisor told deputies that Marsh was told multiple times to take her baby out of the toilet.

When EMS arrived, medics reported finding the woman’s daughter in the toilet “covered in used toilet paper.”

She allegedly told deputies that she left her daughter in the toilet because she didn’t know what to do.

The incident report states that medics checked the newborn and discovered there were signs of life.

Medics continued life-saving measures on the newborn while transporting her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Attorney Zipporah Sumpter, representing Marsh, asked the court to consider placing her client under strict house arrest, instead of letting her remain at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Sumpter acknowledged state law doesn’t permit magistrates to set bonds for capital offenses.

She told the court that Marsh is a student, not a flight risk and has been cooperative with investigators throughout their investigation.

“We will do everything we can to prove her innocence at a later date,” Sumpter said.

Sumpter also said Marsh, “does not have a criminal record. She’s a good person. She’s never been in trouble. She comes from an excellent family. She’s not a danger to the community or a flight risk.”

She also noted that Marsh’s parents were both present during the hearing in support of their daughter.

Sumpter asked the court if Marsh’s parents could be allowed to see their daughter virtually because she appeared via video from the detention center.

When Sumpter saw her parents, she became emotional. They mouthed “We love you,” and gestured for her to keep her chin up.

A circuit judge may consider setting Marsh’s bond at a later date.

If convicted, she faces up to life in prison.