Orangeburg woman charged in armed robberies

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 25-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of helping with two convenience store robberies last month.

Marley Taylor Labombard, of Rutledge Avenue, is facing two counts each of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery. Labombard also has a Summerville address.

The first armed robbery took place just before 3 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Enmarket located at 1688 Neeses Highway in Orangeburg.

Two men entered the store and told the cashier to give them money, according to an incident report.

The cashier told the men she didn’t have a key to the safe, so she attempted to retreat to the bathroom.

As she ran to the bathroom, she realized a female was also inside the store.

The cashier tried to flee the store and one of the men ordered her to the floor while pointing a gun in her face, the report states.

The female allegedly said to the robbers, “Do not hurt her.”

The men attempted to open the cash register, but weren’t successful. One of the men shot a gun into the cash register in an attempt to open it.

The two men exited the store and the woman appeared to hold the door open for them, the report said.

The incident was recorded on the store’s video surveillance system.

In the other incident, an armed robbery occurred just after 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at the Enmarket, located at 6004 Bamberg Road, Cope, according to an incident report.

The cashier said a male entered the store and held him at gunpoint.

He said the gunman ordered him to hurry up and empty the cash register.

He gave the gunman a small amount of cash from the register. The gunman then ordered him to give him his wallet and cellphone, the report states.

The gunman then ordered the cashier to the floor and told him not to move.

The cashier told deputies a female was in the store at the time.

Deputies reported that video footage shows the female and gunman both running to a vehicle that was parked at a fuel pump and fleeing.

Nobody was physically harmed in either incident.

Labombard was taken into custody on Tuesday. No other suspects have been arrested in the robberies.

In other reports:

• A Neeses man reported on Dec. 31 that someone unlawfully drafted $23,000 from his bank account during a two-month period.

• Someone stole the following items from a Family Circle home in St. Matthews: two 50-inch Vizio televisions, one 65-inch Vizio television, a Sony PlayStation4 and a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 semi-automatic rifle.

The burglary was reported on Dec. 31.

The value of the items is $2,680.

• The following items were stolen from a St. Matthews Road home in Orangeburg sometime in November: a DeWalt power cleaner, a Ryobi 18-volt air compressor, a DeWalt portable power station, a DeWalt Flexvolt battery pack and a Mainstays microwave.

The property owner reported the theft on Dec. 31.

The items are valued at $1,380.

