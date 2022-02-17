 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg woman believes ex-boyfriend broke into her storage unit

An Orangeburg woman reported someone broke into her storage shed Tuesday and stole several items.

The Myers Road woman said she is in the process of moving and realized a subject had gone into her storage shed and stole two televisions, a microwave, a Bluetooth speaker, wash cloths, towels and clothes, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The woman said the only individual who had access to her storage shed was her ex-boyfriend due to the fact that he still had a key and there was no evidence of forced entry.

She said that she broke up with her ex about two months ago and that when he left the residence, he took all his belongings with him, according to the report.

The case was forwarded to the OCSO burglary task force for further investigation.

The value of the items stolen was about $1,515.

In other reports:

  • A Eutawville man said he left his black 2008 Honda Accord on the side of Camden Road in Vance Tuesday night due to it having a flat tire.

The man called for a tow truck driver, who arrived at the location and found the vehicle gone. The car was valued at $6,000.

