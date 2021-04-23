Orangeburg woman alleges attack by husband

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg woman claimed on Wednesday that her husband forced her to have sex. She also alleged he then punched her while she was still recovering from surgery.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The case remains under investigation.
In an unrelated incident, someone stole the following items from a Whitman Street residence on Wednesday: a 65-inch Vizio television, an Apple iPad issued by the Orangeburg County School District and a Nintendo Switch gaming system along with its case and two games.
The value of the stolen items is $2,000.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone removed a door handle from a 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 parked on Dunwoody Street in Orangeburg on Tuesday and stole the following items: hand tools, a DeWalt slider saw, DeWalt power tools and an air compressor. They also took the handle.
The items are valued at $1,700.
In other reports:
• A cargo trailer parked at a Gardner Boulevard home just outside of Holly Hill was stolen early Tuesday morning.
It contained a tank of methyl bromide gas and various related tools.
The trailer and items are valued at $22,420.69.
• A 1966 white Volkswagen Beetle was stolen from a Pheasant Lane property in Orangeburg. It was reported missing on Tuesday.
The value of the vehicle is $2,000.
• A 2002 silver Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from a Triplett Road residence on Tuesday. It is valued at $1,000.
• Someone cut and stole a catalytic converter from a 1996 Acura parked at a Wire Road residence in Neeses on Tuesday.
On the ground near the vehicle, deputies also discovered a yellow DeWalt Sawzall blade and a $50 bill.
The value of the catalytic converter is $300 and the estimated damage to the vehicle is $800.
• Someone cut and stole a catalytic converter from a 2004 Honda Pilot parked at Superior Kia, located at 875 Five Chop Road, on Tuesday.
The catalytic converter is valued at $1,200.
• Someone cut and stole a catalytic converter from a 2001 Ford Ranger on Charleston Highway on Tuesday.
Two DeWalt Sawzall saw blades were on the ground next to the truck.
The value of the catalytic converter is $400.
• Someone stole catalytic converters from two vehicles, along with a Pepsi Cola crate containing horseshoes, a cricket bucket and a gas can from a Proctor Road residence in Cope on Wednesday.
The value of the stolen items is $890.
• Someone stole a black, .380-caliber Taurus TCP pistol from the glovebox of an unlocked 2018 Nissan Frontier parked at a Dove Point Drive residence in Orangeburg on Wednesday.
The pistol is valued at $200.
