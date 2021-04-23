Orangeburg woman alleges attack by husband

It contained a tank of methyl bromide gas and various related tools.

The trailer and items are valued at $22,420.69.

• A 1966 white Volkswagen Beetle was stolen from a Pheasant Lane property in Orangeburg. It was reported missing on Tuesday.

The value of the vehicle is $2,000.

• A 2002 silver Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from a Triplett Road residence on Tuesday. It is valued at $1,000.

• Someone cut and stole a catalytic converter from a 1996 Acura parked at a Wire Road residence in Neeses on Tuesday.

On the ground near the vehicle, deputies also discovered a yellow DeWalt Sawzall blade and a $50 bill.

The value of the catalytic converter is $300 and the estimated damage to the vehicle is $800.

• Someone cut and stole a catalytic converter from a 2004 Honda Pilot parked at Superior Kia, located at 875 Five Chop Road, on Tuesday.

The catalytic converter is valued at $1,200.

• Someone cut and stole a catalytic converter from a 2001 Ford Ranger on Charleston Highway on Tuesday.