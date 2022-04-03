Orangeburg woman admits she shot, killed man

A 35-year-old Orangeburg woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the May 20, 2020, shooting death of 33-year-old John Hubbard.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Shantell Yvette Corley, of a Presidential Drive apartment, to 18 years in prison.

An Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant originally charged Corley with murder, but she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter instead.

Corley’s charges of first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime were dismissed at the discretion of prosecutors, according to court records.

Corley’s murder charge stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Deputies took Corley into custody moments after she shot and killed Hubbard.

Witnesses told deputies that a woman had been distraught after her vehicle was towed, but the towing company returned it.

After the company returned it, the couple began arguing in public before they entered an apartment, witnesses said.

The couple came out of the apartment again.

Witnesses claimed the woman was armed with a handgun and shot the man.

When deputies arrived, they found Hubbard on the ground and a concerned citizen using a towel to apply pressure to his gunshot wound.

As deputies assisted the concerned citizen, a woman ran out of a nearby apparent allegedly shouting, “I shot him!”

The sheriff’s office said they’d received multiple calls regarding domestic disturbances at that apartment.

Corley’s first-degree burglary charge was due to an incident during which she allegedly entered an apartment and made threats to kill the occupants, claimed a witness.

In other recent guilty pleas in Orangeburg County General Sessions Court:

Keonte Rayqohn Auther Shivers, 21, of 161 Waycross St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to probation for three years.

He credited Shivers for having already served 129 days at the OCDC.

At the discretion of prosecutors, the following charges were dismissed: possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less.

Traquan Marques Shivers, 24, of 132 Hopalong Lane, Vance, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol, first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

He credited Shivers for having already served two days at the OCDC.

At the discretion of prosecutors, the following charges were dismissed: possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within proximity of a school and first-offense trafficking in MDMA or ecstasy 100 dosage units or more but less than 500 dosage units.

Quiwana Shante Strachan, 45, of 1335 Country Colony Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to forgery valued at $10,000 or less.

No sentencing information was provided.

Oneal Williams, 28, of 150 Jupiter Court, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Dickson sentenced him to pay a fine of $500 or report to prison for 18 months.

He credited Williams for having already served two days at the OCDC.

Aarion Tramane Bryant, 23, of 211 Third St., Eutawville, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to 15 months of probation.

He credited Bryant for having already served four days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Ernest Burroughs Jr., 31, of 15 Carson Road, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug except flunitrazapam.

Burroughs was originally charged with first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug including flunitrazapam, but he pleaded to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug except flunitrazapam.

Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to 18 months in prison.

He credited Burroughs for having already served two days at the OCDC.

Susan M. Johnson, 33, of 285 Gaines Circle, Cottageville, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Dickson sentenced her to eight days at the OCDC and credited him for time served.

As part of Johnson’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

At the discretion of prosecutors, the following charges were dropped: transporting alcohol with broken seal and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Demeris J. Pittman, 22, of 131 Bowman St., Harleyville, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol.

Dickson credited him for time served.

Lecraig Damonte Carson, 26, of 124 Ridgecreek Court, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced him to 23 days at the OCDC and credited him for time served.

Geniayah Nikia Capers, 22, of 496 Mingo St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of a felony.

Murphy sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered Capers to undergo random drug and alcohol testing.

As part of Capers’ plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed her charge of accessory before the fact to a violent felony.

Misty Michelle Obrien, 46, of 286 Lake Edisto Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or less in an six-month period.

Murphy sentenced her to one year in prison, suspended to one year in prison.

She credited Obrien for having already served two days at the OCDC.

Murphy ordered her to pay restitution and undergo random drug and alcohol testing.

Brock Charles McClothlin, 35, of 129 Tall Pines Road, Ladson, pleaded guilty to second or subsequent failure to stop for blue lights.

Circuit Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to 30 months in prison, crediting him for time served.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

