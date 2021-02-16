Orangeburg woman accused of trying to kill two; SLED: Suspect’s vehicle hit woman holding 1-year-old

A 23-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of using her vehicle to hit a woman holding a 1-year-old child.

Ashley Charena-Modest Williams, of 237 Folly Road, has been charged with one count of hit-and-run involving minor injury and two counts of attempted murder, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. She was taken into custody Tuesday.

Warrants say both the adult and child sustained injuries.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on May 18, 2020 in the parking lot of Roosevelt Gardens Apartments, located on Judicial Circle in Orangeburg.

Witnesses alleged Williams’ vehicle struck a woman while she was holding a 1-year-old, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’ Office incident report.

A witness also claimed the impact caused the baby to be thrown from the woman’s arms. The baby landed in a paved area.

Williams is also accused of leaving the scene without stopping to render aid or call authorities.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to investigate the incident because of a conflict of interest.

If Williams is convicted of attempted murder, she faces up to 30 years in prison in each count.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

