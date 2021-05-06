Orangeburg woman accused of trying to kill great-niece with knife

A 65-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of trying to kill her great-niece with a butcher knife just before noon Wednesday.
Linda Reed Walker, of 685 Boulevard Street, is charged with attempted murder.
Her great-niece sustained a 4-inch long cut on the palm of her right hand in the incident, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The incident occurred at the Huntington Drive residence the great-niece shares with her grandmother, who is Walker’s sister.
The great-niece awoke at 8:30 a.m. to the sound of her grandmother and Walker talking on the phone.
The great-niece and Walker began to argue on the phone, the report states.
The great-niece alleged that Walker said to her, “Don’t worry, b - - - -. I’m going to get your a - - out of there. I’m going to come over and stab your a - - up.”
A little while later, Walker arrived at the residence and allegedly entered the back door using a spare key.
The great-niece claims that Walker went into the kitchen, retrieved a butcher knife and began screaming, “Where that b - - - - at? Where is she?”
The great-niece ran out of her room and into the living room where Walker allegedly ran at her “trying to stab her with the knife,” the report states.
The great-niece told deputies that she grabbed the knife to protect herself and prevent Walker from stabbing her.
She claimed she managed to push Walker down on the couch, retreated to her room and locked the door behind her.
The great-niece also claims Walker said to her, “Do you think that’s the only knife, b - - - -?”
That’s when Walker allegedly went to the kitchen, retrieved a serrated bread knife and tried to break into the woman’s room by stabbing the door near the doorknob.
The great-niece called law enforcement and told them that her 1-year-old child was also in the home during the incident.
Walker told deputies that she became upset with the great-niece for allegedly calling her a “liar,” the report said. She claims she was also concerned about the treatment of her sister.
Walker also allegedly told deputies that she grabbed the knife to “intimidate” the woman.
Walker appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Gary Doremus on Thursday afternoon.
He set her bond at $20,000 cash or surety and ordered her not to have any contact with her accuser.
If Walker is convicted of attempted murder, she faces up to 30 years in prison.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.