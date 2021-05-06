Orangeburg woman accused of trying to kill great-niece with knife

The great-niece told deputies that she grabbed the knife to protect herself and prevent Walker from stabbing her.

She claimed she managed to push Walker down on the couch, retreated to her room and locked the door behind her.

The great-niece also claims Walker said to her, “Do you think that’s the only knife, b - - - -?”

That’s when Walker allegedly went to the kitchen, retrieved a serrated bread knife and tried to break into the woman’s room by stabbing the door near the doorknob.

The great-niece called law enforcement and told them that her 1-year-old child was also in the home during the incident.

Walker told deputies that she became upset with the great-niece for allegedly calling her a “liar,” the report said. She claims she was also concerned about the treatment of her sister.

Walker also allegedly told deputies that she grabbed the knife to “intimidate” the woman.

Walker appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Gary Doremus on Thursday afternoon.

He set her bond at $20,000 cash or surety and ordered her not to have any contact with her accuser.

If Walker is convicted of attempted murder, she faces up to 30 years in prison.

